Coastal razor clam diggers who enjoy digging on the southern-most beaches will be crossing their fingers after they dig into this news.

It appears Long Beach has passed the first round of marine toxin testing with results coming in at 18 parts per million (ppm) – 20 ppm is the action cut off level.

Long Beach has been closed since the season began this past fall due to elevated levels of domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae – that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

“We’ve got some of health samples of clams at the lab right now, and should have results by the end of the week,” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager.

“One set of test results at Long Beach were below the action level, and are hopeful if we can get a second clean sample then we will open it on the next series of digs (March 9-12) and it is a fairly good sign,” Ayres said. “So I am cautiously optimistic.”

The next dates planned for evening low tides are March 9 at Mocrocks; March 10 at Copalis; March 11 at Mocrocks and Kalaloch; and March 12 at Copalis and Kalaloch.

Turnout during the most recent clams digs Feb. 23-28 was good, and biggest turnout of the season occurred this past Saturday (Feb. 25).

“We had a good opener Saturday, and it was the biggest crowd we’ve seen so far this season with 17,800 diggers (8,000 at Copalis, 5,000 at Twin Harbors and 5,000 at Mocrocks) and most had their limits,” Ayres said. “I looked back at records and some of our biggest crowd days happen during this time period, and maybe folks are just getting cabin fever.”

Ayres said Saturday wasn’t the greatest day weather wise with cold temperatures peppered with rain showers.

“While many did get their limits on Saturday there was some people who struggled,” Ayres said. “A good lesson is if you don’t find them at one spot keep moving around until you do.”

Digging at Copalis on Feb. 24-26 had 12,210 digger trips with 162,630 clams for 13.3 clams per person average – a daily limit is the first 15 clams dug regardless of size or condition; at Mocrocks on Feb. 24-26 it was 7,042 with 97,920 for 13.0.

Complete data for the most recent digs at Twin Harbors was unavailable for Feb. 27-28, but from Feb. 23-26 there were 10,968 with 155,454 clams.

Since the season began on Oct. 16, 28,621 digger trips at Twin Harbors has produced 354,289 razor clams for 12.4 clams per person; 38,128 at Copalis had 471,794 for 12.4; 26,192 at Mocrocks had 299,104 for 11.; and 637 at Kalaloch had 1,410 for 2,2,

The coast-wide season total is 87,639 digger trips with 1,084,089 razor clams.

Others tentative planned dates during evening low tides are: March 24 and 26 at Mocrocks; and March 25 at Copalis.

Dates then switching to morning low tides are: March 30, and April 14, 16 and 27 at Mocrocks; March 31 and April 30 at Copalis and Kalaloch; April 1 and 29 at Mocrocks and Kalaloch; and April 2, 13, 15 and 28 at Copalis.