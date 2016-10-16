The Carolina Panthers will have their franchise quarterback in the lineup as they try to rebound from a miserable 1-4 start.

Cam Newton is active and will start on Sunday as the defending NFC Champions visit New Orleans. Newton missed last week with a concussion and watched from the sideline as the Panthers fell at home to Tampa Bay last Monday night. Newton is 6-4 as a starter against New Orleans with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.

In other early games on Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens will be minus several veterans against the New York Giants as they try to rebound from a loss to Washington. Wide receiver Steve Smith is out with an ankle injury, leaving Baltimore’s beleaguered offense another without a significant weapon. The game is also the first for Baltimore’s new offensive coordinator Marty Morhinweg. Morhinweg replaced Cam Cameron, fired after the Ravens mustered just 10 points against the Redskins. The Ravens are also missing linebacker Elvis Dumervil and guard Marshal Yanda among others. The Giants should receiver a boost from running back Rashad Jennings, who hasn’t played since Week 2 due to a thumb injury.

Washington will try for its fourth straight win against Philadelphia minus tight end Jordan Reed and linebacker Su’a Cravens, who are both in the concussion protocol. Rookie wide receiver Josh Doctson is also inactive

Cincinnati faces New England without tight end Tyler Eifert, who remains out with back and ankle issues. The Patriots will be without Cyrus Jones, inactive after earning an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty last week against Cleveland.

Buffalo continues to sit defensive tackle Marcell Dareus, who has yet to play this season after missing the first four games due to a suspension and the last two for lingering hamstring issues.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have wide receiver Sammie Coates after he missed practice time this week with a lacerated finger sustained in a win over the New York Jets. Wide receiver Eli Rogers is back after skipping two weeks with a turf toe but Markus Wheaton is inactive due to a recurring shoulder injury.

Cleveland will try and snap out of an 0-5 start without cornerback Joe Haden. The Browns also made quarterback Josh McCown inactive, meaning there are just two rookies quarterbacks on the active roster Sunday in Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan, with Terrelle Pryor at the ready in a pinch.

The Lions will have newly added Justin Forsett in the backfield against the Rams. Theo Riddick is out with an ankle injury and rookie Dwayne Washington is also inactive with an ankle injury of his own, leaving just Zach Zenner and Forsett at running back.

CINCINNATI AT NEW ENGLAND

Bengals: TE Tyler Eifert, QB Jeff Driskel, WR Cody Core, CB KeiVarae Russell, CB Chykie Brown, OG Christian Westerman, DT DeShawn Williams.

Patriots: CB Cyrus Jones, LB Shea McClellin, RB Brandon Bolden, DT Vincent Valentine, OL LaAdrian Waddle, CB Justin Coleman.

SAN FRANCISCO AT BUFFALO

49ers: CB Jimmie Ward, S Jaquiski Tartt, DT Taylor Hart, DT Tony Jerod-Eddie, OL John Theus, TE Blake Bell, QB Christian Ponder.

Bills: DT Marcell Dareus, OT Seantrel Henderson, OT Cyrus Kouandjio, C Patrick Lewis ,OL Gabe Ikard, TE Gerald Christian, QB Cardale Jones

JACKSONVILLE AT CHICAGO

Jaguars: QB Brandon Allen, WR Rashad Greene Sr., DB Josh Johnson, RB Corey Grant, OL Bryce Harris, TE Neal Sterling, DE Chris Smith.

Bears: QB Jay Cutler, LB Leonard Floyd, DL Eddie Goldman, DB Deiondre Hall, DB Deandre Houston-Carson, DL Eric Kush, RB Jeremy Langford.

CAROLINA AT NEW ORLEANS

Panthers: CB James Bradberry (foot), DT Vernon Butler (ankle), CB Robert McClain (hamstring), T Michael Oher (concussion), DT Paul Soliai (foot), RB Cameron Artis-Payne and LB Jeremy Cash

Saints: DE Paul Kruger, QB Joe Callahan, CB De’Vante Harris, RB Marcus Murphy, LB Dannell Ellerbe, CB Delvin Breaux, LT Terron Armstead.

CLEVELAND AT TENNESSEE

Browns: QB Josh McCown, WR Corey Coleman, DB Joe Haden, FB Dan Vitale, TE Randall Telfer, TE Seth DeValve, DL Xavier Cooper.

Titans: CB Cody Riggs, DB Curtis Riley, OLB Aaron Wallace, G Sebastian Tretola, WR Harry Douglas, TE Jace Amaro, DL Al Woods.

BALTIMORE AT NEW YORK GIANTS

Ravens: WR/RS Devin Hester, LB C.J. Mosley, OLB Elvis Dumervil, DT Willie Henry, G Marshal Yanda, T Ronnie Stanley, WR Steve Smith Sr.

Giants: CB Eli Apple, OT Marshall Newhouse, QB Josh Johnson, WR Tavarres King, S Darian Thompson, S Nat Berhe, LB Deontae Skinner

LOS ANGELES AT DETROIT

Rams: DE Robert Quinn, CB Trumaine Johnson, QB Sean Mannion, OT Pace Murphy, WR Nelson Spruce, WR Pharoh Copper, TE Temarrick Hemingway.

Lions: RB Theo Riddick, RB Dwayne Washington, TE Eric Ebron, LB DeAndre Levy, OG Larry Warford, DT Haloti Ngata, CB Adairius Barnes.

PITTSBURGH AT MIAMI

Steelers: WR Markus Wheaton, QB Zach Mettenberger, S Shamarko Thomas, LB Ryan Shazier, C Cody Wallace, T Marcus Gilbert, DE Cameron Heyward.

Dolphins: CB Xavien Howard, CB Bene Benwikere, S Walt Aikens, DE Julius Warmsley, DE Terence Fede, T Sam Young, TE Jordan Cameron.

PHILADELPHIA AT WASHINGTON

Eagles: WR Bryce Treggs, CB Leodis McKelvin, DE Steven Means, OL Josh Andrews, OL Dillon Gordon, OL Isaac Seumalo, CB C.J. Smith.

Redskins: QB Nate Sudfeld, WR Josh Doctson, CB Dashaun Phillips, LB Su’a Cravens, TE Jordan Reed, OL Vinston Painter, DE Anthony Lanier II.