ATLANTA (AP) — Carolina quarterback Cam Newton was being evaluated for concussion symptoms in the fourth quarter and did not return to the game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Newton’s day ended after he scored a 2-point conversion run that cut Atlanta’s lead to 34-18 early in the fourth quarter. Falcons linebacker Deion Jones laid a clean hit on Newton near the goal line.

Derek Anderson took Newton’s place.

Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, took four helmet-to-helmet shots in Carolina’s opening loss at Denver three weeks ago. Only one of the hits resulted in a penalty, but Newton later said he wasn’t concerned.

Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall was fined $24,309 and safety Darian Stewart $18,231 for helmet-to-helmet hits in the opener.

