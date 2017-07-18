Kiwi shoots 5-under 66 to lead John Oda of UNLV by one stroke after the opening round at Chambers Bay.

Denzel Ieremia of New Zealand shot a 5-under 66 to take the first-round lead at the Pacific Coast Amateur at Chambers Bay on Tuesday.

Ieremia, who plays for Iowa State, had one bogey offset by six birdies in his relatively uneventful day by Chambers Bay terms.

A stroke behind Ieremia is UNLV’s John Oda of Honolulu at 4-under 67.

Play continues through Friday.

Football

• For the second day in a row, Huskies Dante Pettis and Azeem Victor have been named to a preseason watch list.

Tuesday, Pettis was named to the list for the Biletnikoff Award (top receiver) while Victor was nominated for the Wuerffel Trophy (community service).

Pettis was named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list on Monday, while Victor had previously been on the watch list by the Butkus, Nagurski and Bednarik awards.

Washington State’s Tavares Martin Jr. also was named to the Biletnikoff Award list. Washington State linebacker Peyton Pelluer was nominated for the Wuerffel Trophy.

• North Dakota and Eastern Washington have been picked to finish 1-2 respectively, by both the Big Sky Conference coaches and media. The teams play each other Nov. 11 in Grand Forks, N.D.

Basketball

• Seattle U will join UW in the 2K Classic benefiting the Wounded Warrior Project. The Redhawks play Detroit Mercy on Nov. 18 and either Houston Baptist or Belmont on Nov. 19, both in Nashville, Tenn.