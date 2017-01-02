In order to sustain the wild redband rainbow trout population, state Fish and Wildlife has implemented new fishing regulations on Lake Roosevelt.

All trout with an intact adipose fin in Lake Roosevelt from Grand Coulee Dam to the Little Dalles power line crossing – which includes the Spokane and Sanpoil Arms of the 150-mile reservoir – must be released.

There is no change to the five trout daily catch limit, not including kokanee, but there is no longer a limit on how many of those fish can exceed 20 inches, as is currently stated in the state fisheries regulation pamphlet.

The new regulation also changes the daily catch limit at the Little Dalles power line crossing to the Canadian border to just two trout (hatchery-marked or wild) with a minimum size limit of 18 inches.

Fishing is also closed in the Sanpoil Arm (noted as Sanpoil River in the regulation pamphlet) of Lake Roosevelt during redband rainbow trout staging, spawning and outmigration. This section will be open to fishing from June 1 (not April 1) with a daily limit of five hatchery-marked, adipose fin clipped, trout.

Chris Donley, the state Fish and Wildlife eastern Washington fish program manager indicates about 20 percent of the yearly rainbow trout catch on Lake Roosevelt has been wild redband rainbow trout.

The concern between state fisheries and tribal co-managers is the current harvest level – and the potential for increased harvest as the trout fishery continues to grow in popularity – would hinder the redband trout population.

“This rule change is intended to help ensure the presence of a healthy population of wild redband rainbow trout in Lake Roosevelt and its tributaries,” Donley said in a news release. “There will be minimal impact to the quality of the recreational trout fishing experience on the reservoir because there are 750,000 adipose-fin clipped triploid rainbow trout stocked annually. While anglers will have to release a few wild trout each season, there are plenty of harvestable fish available to make a fishing trip to Lake Roosevelt worth your while.”