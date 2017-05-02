Here are the latest counts for Columbia River spring chinook at Bonneville Dam by Joe Hymer, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist:

The 3,347 adult spring chinook counted through Sunday, April 30 is a new record low. Previous record low was 5,770 fish in 1949.

Lower Columbia hatchery returns on Washington side are on track based on the pre-season forecasts. Even the Lewis has 136 hatchery adult spring chinook back to the facilities through April 26.

In contrast, only 16 fish have been counted at the Willamette falls fish-way through April 27.