Here is the latest fishing report from Dave Graybill, longtime Eastern Washington outdoor radio host and angler:

Hundreds of anglers will be heading for the Columbia Wildlife Refuge and the Seep Lakes Wildlife Area for the opening of the many lakes within their boundaries on April 1st. Spring weather will greet them for what could be one of the best “April Fools” openers ever.

There will be other anglers that will choose to fish Rufus Woods Reservoir. Staff from the Colville Tribal Fish Hatchery have released over 50,000 rainbow into the reservoir from February to March of this year. I have had reports of anglers getting their two-fish limits in no time.

Most of the fish released were close to 2 pounds in weight, but fish to 5 pounds are possible on Rufus Woods. Anglers are reminded that if they catch a trout wearing a tag to please contact the Tribal Fish and Wildlife office and provide them with the date the fish was caught, where on the reservoir, the length and the approximate size.

This information is helpful to the biologists that manage the annual releases of triploid rainbow into Rufus Woods. The tribal hatchery also supplies fish for many of the reservation lakes, such as Buffalo, Omak Lake and others within in its boundaries.

For details or Graybill’s weekly report visit his website at http://www.fishingmagician.com/.