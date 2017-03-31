As spring and a new month arrive anglers and hunters will need to purchase their 2017-18 license,

Annual licenses are good from April 1 to March 31, and the cost to purchase a fishing or hunting license remains the same as last year with no fee increase.

Customers who buy a license online will need to create a username and password to access their account information.

“Many customers buy their licenses and tags at retail stores or over the phone,” Peter Vernie, the state Fish and Wildlife’s licensing division manager said in a news release. “For those who prefer the website, we have been suggesting to customers that they allow a few extra minutes to create a username and password if they haven’t already.”

To access the new licensing system, go to https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/content/pdfs/WILD-Account-Instructions.pdf.

Customers have the option to buy them online or by calling 360-902-2464. There are more than 600 vendors and retail stores across the state where they can be purchased as well.

There are numerous activities that get underway at the start of this month, include:

The special youth turkey hunting season is Saturday and Sunday (April 1-2), and the general spring turkey season opens April 15. Details: http://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/turkey/.

The statewide lowland lakes opening day of trout fishing is Saturday (April 22). Details: http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/.

Razor clam digging is open Friday at Copalis; Saturday at Mocrocksl and Sunday at Copalis. Digging is allowed during morning low tide sonly. Details: http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.