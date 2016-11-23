Digging for razor clams will be open Friday through Monday at Twin Harbors during evening low tides only.

Skip the madness of holiday shopping for a moment, and grab a rod and reel, clam gun or shovel.

There are plenty of choices in the coming days for razor clams on one coastal beach, trout in many statewide lakes and salmon in open marine areas.

Digging for razor clams will be open Friday through Monday at Twin Harbors during evening low tides only.

Hopes faded again at Long Beach as marine toxin levels for domoic acid rose just high enough above the cutoff level that the Department of Health issued a “no go.”

“It’s not new toxins, and just the luck of the draw that we couldn’t open Long Beach,” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager. “My guess for when Long Beach could possibly open is end of December, and we will test it again next week.”

Testing done earlier this week showed marine toxin levels were at 19 parts per million, which is just barely under the action level of 20 ppm, but two clean samples are needed before a beach can reopen. The latest test results showed it climbed up to 22 to 24 ppm.

Surveys of success from the most recent digs (Nov. 17-19) showed 2,122 diggers at Twin Harbors had 23,216 clams for a 10.9-per-person average (the first 15 dug is a daily limit); 2,261 at Copalis had 21,351 for 9.4; and 1,984 at Mocrocks had 14,302 for 7.2.

“I was out with my family at Copalis on Friday (Nov. 18), and we got our limit of clams and they were very nice clams and the crowds were light,” Ayres said.

Other proposed digs are: Dec. 10-18 and Dec. 26-31 at Long Beach; Dec. 12-18 and Dec. 29-31 at Twin Harbors; and Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 30-31 at Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks.

For more information, go to http://www.wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.

State Fish and Wildlife has planted trout in 17 statewide lakes to boost fishing for Black Friday and beyond. The trout planted are large, averaging 15 to 16 inches and weighing up to 3 pounds. For details, go to http://www.seattletimes.com/life/outdoors/black-friday-outings-to-lakes-stocked-with-trouts-growing-in-popularity/