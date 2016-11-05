COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong was carted off the field after he slammed his head on the turf while being tackled near the sideline by an Ohio State player.

Armstrong was scrambling for a first down in the second quarter when he took a long stride and was hit in the thigh by Buckeyes safety Malik Hooker. The legal hit sent Armstrong flying and when he landed the side of his helmet bounced off the ground.

Armstrong lay motionless for several minutes and medical staff attended to him carefully. The rolled him over onto is back, cut the facemask off his helmet and out a brace on his neck. He was then placed on a backboard and carted off the field. Armstrong moved his hands and appeared to give a thumbs-up.