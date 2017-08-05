CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Pro Football Hall of Fame has opened a display honoring NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” for its record six consecutive seasons as the top-rated show in prime time.

The centerpiece of the display describes how the program debuted in September 2006 and soon became a huge TV hit. Five years after the series launch, SNF averaged more than 21 million viewers, becoming the first sports series to rank as the prime-time leader for a full TV season (2011-12). It has remained on top since.

“The Pro Football Hall of Fame celebrates excellence everywhere,” Hall of Fame President David Baker said. “We are excited to recognize NBC ‘Sunday Night Football’ for its tremendous presentation of our great game to more than 20 million Americans each week, and its record run as the No. 1 show in all of prime-time television.”

Among the items on display is the Sports Emmy for outstanding live sports series won by “Sunday Night Football” for the 2015 NFL season.

Also on view are:

—The spotting board for the 2015 Super Bowl won by New England over Seattle, which is the most-watched program in U.S. TV history (114.4 million viewers).

—Carrie Underwood’s dress, shoes, and jewelry from the 2017 show opening.

—A highlight reel chronicling memorable moments in the history of the series.

___

