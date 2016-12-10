San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich says his players don’t need a pep talk, they should just come ready to play

There’s no doubt about who wears the spurs in San Antonio.

“Guys get a lot of money to be ready to play,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich told reporters after Thursday’s 95-91 loss to the Bulls. “No Knute Rockne speeches. It’s your job. If you’re a plumber and you don’t do your job, you don’t get any work. I don’t think the plumber needs a pep talk. If a doctor botches operations, he’s not a doctor anymore.

“If you’re a basketball player, you come ready. It’s called maturity. It’s your job.”

Headlines

• At Fark.com: “Colts coach Chuck Pagano: ‘There’s no trophies for second place.’ Banners conspicuously not mentioned.”

• At TheKicker.com: “Steve Kerr admits he’s watched Warriors highlights to ease back pain.”

Dear Jay letter time?

Dec. 11 is the day you’re most likely to get dumped, according to an InformationIsBeautiful.com study of relationships on Facebook.

Jay Cutler, not taking any chances, isn’t accepting any calls or texts from the Bears on Sunday.

Daddy oldest

Mick Jagger just became a father — for the eighth time — at age 73.

In other words, he’s suddenly on pace to catch Antonio Cromartie in 37 years.

Talko time

• Frank Schwab of Yahoo.com, on NFL players and coaches bristling whenever the word “quit” is brought up: “But if what we saw on Monday night in a 41-10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts was the Jets actually trying, they’re even worse than we thought.”

• Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, after president-elect Trump chose former WWE executive Linda McMahon to head the Small Business Administration: “What next? Director of Homeland Security Sergeant Slaughter?”

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, after the New York Post questioned why the NFL has failed to address “crass, uncouth social-media behavior” by players: “I think we can rule out lack of evidence.”

• Brad Rock of Salt Lake City’s Deseret News, on the death of Big Mac creator Jim Delligatti, 98: “Here’s to the man who provided countless lunches to countless teams on countless bus trips. He deserves a break today.”

None for the road

Diehard Cleveland fan Chris McNeil is making plans for a “perfect season” parade if the Browns finish 0-16.

In keeping with the theme, all the floats will feature square tires.