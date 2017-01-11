In a meeting with the Seattle Times’ editorial board, AEG president Bob Newman said the company’s focus is on a standalone “world class” facility that could handle concerts and other events and be adapted for NBA and NHL use if needed.

Newman visited with The Seattle Times’ editorial board Wednesday and said his Los Angeles-based company — the world’s largest owner and manager of sports facilities — indeed would respond to a City of Seattle request for proposals to renovate the 55-year-old facility.

He said the company’s focus is on a standalone “world class” facility that could handle concerts and other events and be adapted for NBA and NHL use if needed.

“That building can be adapted to be a world-class arena that can host anything,” Newman said. “Whether in sports or entertainment.”

AEG has managed marketing for KeyArena since 2008 and saw it become a money-making facility for the city. The Request for Proposals (RFP) issued by the city Wednesday states that any renovation would have to assume KeyArena attains landmark status and that its iconic roof could remain intact. The RFP also indicated KeyArena could be demolished if landmark status isn’t granted.

The city says all construction would have to be private. The developer would then enter into a lease arrangement in which the city would maintain ownership of the arena.

Proposals are due by April 12. After that, the city expects to review and potentially approve any viable proposals by early summer.

Besides AEG, the L.A.-based Oak View Group headed by Tim Leiweke has said it also plans to submit a KeyArena renovation proposal.

Newman says AEG is prepared to meet the city’s requests and that the arena’s current size and footprint won’t hinder plans for a venue of roughly 17,000 seats for NBA or NHL

“There have been dramatic improvements in our industry in the design and construction of stadiums,’’ he said. “There are things being done today that weren’t done 10 years ago.’’

The biggest, he said, is first-class amenities in everything from luxury seating to food and beverages, technology features and fan interaction within the arena itself.

“It’s a lot different than it was in the 1990s.’’

Newman added that AEG also is keeping an eye on potential future development around the Seattle Center campus if the city requests it. But for now, he added, the idea is to focus solely on the venue.

He pointed to AEG’s “track record” of building the new MGM Arena in Las Vegas ahead of an NHL team being awarded last summer.

“You can’t expect to get a team until you have the arena solution in place,’’ he said. “It’s a bit of the chicken and the egg.’’

Newman said the AECOM report put out in the summer of 2015 confirmed much of the independent work his company had already undertaken showing a full renovation was possible. And he agreed that the cost of a renovation would be “probably a fraction of the cost of what a new project would cost.”

One of the biggest issues, he agrees, is meeting the city’s requirement to come up with a transportation and parking plan to ease traffic congestion in an already highly traveled corridor.

“We have to figure it out,” Newman said. “It has to be part of this proposal. It has to be part of the solution, or it doesn’t work.’’

But he added that KeyArena already manages more than 100 events per year in which traffic is impacted.

“We don’t feel it’s insurmountable because we clearly have a base from which to work from.’’

Newman said Seattle has plenty going for it as a city already. But what it lacks, he adds, is a world-class arena in the heart of the city.

Having worked for years within Seattle Center, Newman said AEG remains confident KeyArena is the city’s best location to have that venue built.

“It’s like we’ve dated for a long time and might get married,’’ he said. “As opposed to rushing in to something.’’