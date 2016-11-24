Bungee jump from 240 feet ends with a cookie dunk into a cup of tea.
Take that, Zach LaVine!
The NBA’s two-time slam-dunk champ has nothing on Simon Berry, a 24-year-old Brit who broke a Guinness World Record by bungee-jumping 240 feet from a platform to dunk a Chocolate Hobnob cookie into a cup of tea.
It took him 10 tries to do it.
• At TheKicker.com: “Can the U.S. women’s soccer team do a ‘Ladybugs’ thing for the men’s team?”
• At TheKicker.com: “Kirk Cousins taunts turkey by yelling ‘How do you like me now?’ ”
Move over, Lions
As pointed out by Jack Finarelli of SportsCurmudgeon.com, if the Browns do go 0-16 — tying the 2008 Lions for NFL infamy — Cleveland would own the tiebreaker edge.
Alas, Detroit went 4-0 in exhibition games that season, this year’s Browns 0-4.
Price reduction
Red Sox pitcher David Price is giving $2.5 million to alma mater Vanderbilt to put toward a $12 million baseball facilities project.
Or, to put it in baseball parlance, a quality start.
Fact of the Week
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has as many wins playing in Cleveland (10) as any Browns QB since 1999.
How dry I am
Kansas’ football team has lost 40 straight games playing away from home.
Or as they say in Lawrence bars come closing time, none for the road.
Quote marks
• Colts coach Chuck Pagano, to The Indianapolis Star, when asked what kind of plays he would call if punter Pat McAfee — listed as the team’s No. 3 QB for Thursday’s Steelers game — got pressed into emergency duty: “I don’t even wanna think about it, to be honest with you.”
• Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, on rejuvenated Colorado in contention for the Pac-12 football title: “Coloradans have not been this excited since the introduction of hemp Pop-Tarts.”
• Dan Carson of FoxSports.com, after a deer flattened a runner during a collegiate cross-country race in Pennsylvania: “You don’t expect Bambi to hit like Earl Thomas.”
• Richard Klemko of SI.com, on the Cowboys’ rookie QB: “A 23-year-old playing point guard. Dak Prescott is not LeBron. He’s not Kobe. He’s John Stockton.”
Penalty on the play
Two Bills fans who threw a sex toy on the field during a game have been banned from New Era Field for life.
On the plus side, they’re now listed 3-4 on the Browns’ quarterback depth chart.
