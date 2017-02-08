The proposal, which had been expected for weeks, seeks a new vote on whether to sell his group part of Occidental Avenue South to make the project “shovel ready” in hopes of attracting NBA and NHL teams.

A new proposal for a privately funded sports arena in Sodo District was submitted Wednesday by entrepreneur Chris Hansen.

The proposal, which had been expected for weeks, seeks a new vote on whether to sell his group part of Occidental Avenue South to make the project “shovel ready” in hopes of attracting NBA and NHL teams. As with Hansen’s previous request to acquire the street — voted down by the Seattle City Council last May — this one also contains a benefits package that pledges more than $27 million to traffic mitigation.

One major difference is the private funding of the arena’s construction as opposed to the previous plan calling for up to $200 million in public-bond funds. Hansen’s group also pledges that any vacation of Occidental by the city would be conditional upon it first acquiring a team.

“There will be no vacation unless and until an NHL or NBA team is acquired and the arena is under construction,” Hansen’s group said in a statement on their Sonicsarena.com website. “If a team isn’t acquired and the arena project does not get built in this location, the street will not be vacated.’’

The statement also said the group’s request for a new vote on Occidental would not impede a current process under way seeking proposals to renovate KeyArena for NBA and NHL use. There is an April 12 deadline for proposals, and two groups — Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) and the Oak View Group (OVG) — are expected to apply.

The city is expected to decide whether a KeyArena renovation is viable by late June. Benton Strong, a spokesman for Mayor Ed Murray, declined comment Wednesday when asked for a reaction to the new petition, saying he had yet to read it.

Murray has said the city’s major arena will have to be either at a renovated KeyArena facility or in Sodo — not both places. Strong said Murray has held talks with NBA commissioner Adam Silver and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman the past few weeks to update them on where things stand.

Silver told The Seattle Times last April that a “shovel ready” arena project in Sodo would have no bearing on his league’s expansion timetable.