Leaders of the Seattle Partners group said in a statement that the city’s process has “eroded our confidence in the ultimate execution of this project, no matter which group is selected.”

One of the bidders to renovate KeyArena has dropped out of the process.

Leaders of the Seattle Partners group said in a statement Sunday that Seattle’s process has “eroded our confidence in the ultimate execution of this project, no matter which group is selected.”

The group said it felt the city had failed to conduct a “sufficiently thorough, objective and transparent process.”

The decision leaves just Oak View Group as the only other bidder for the KeyArena effort.

Entrepreneur Chris Hansen also is pitching a new arena in the Sodo district.

Read the full message from Seattle Partners to Mayor Ed Murray here.

Come back to seattletimes.com for updates.