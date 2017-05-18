In passionate Instragram post, former Sonics guard Ray Allen calls for NBA to return to Seattle.

Ray Allen dedicated an Instragram post to the Seattle SuperSonics and urged the NBA to bring a franchise back to the city.

In a passionate plea, the 10-time NBA All-Starm who spent 4 1/2 seasons (2003-07) with the Sonics, wrote: “Seattle has grown so much since I was last here. What a great city! I had some great memories not too far away from the #spaceneedle.

“I still can’t believe that there is no basketball in Seattle!! This city is too great not to have a hoops squad. Come on everybody we need to rally and bring the NBA back to Seattle. let’s make this happen people!!! The NBA misses traveling to Seattle, I know I certainly do!!!!! #bringbackoursonics #keyarena #seattlecenter”

Allen, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1996 draft who spent 6 1/2 years in Milwaukee, played some of the best basketball in his 18-year career in Seattle. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard averaged 24.6 points with the Sonics and finished ninth in the MVP voting in 2005.

It was the same season in which he led the Sonics to its final playoff appearance in Seattle – a 4-2 series loss to San Antonio in the Western Conference semifinals.

During his final season with the Sonics, Allen averaged a career-high 26.4 points in 2006-07.

He was traded that summer to Boston where he won a NBA tittle with the Celtics in 2008. He captured a league championship in 2013 with the Miami Heat where he retired in 2014.

Allen, 41, grew up in South Carolina and has mostly avoided the public spotlight during retirement.

The Sonics moved to Oklahoma City in 2008 after majority owner Howard Schultz sold the team to a group led by Clay Bennett.

In the past nine years several former Sonics have lobbied for the team’s return, including Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp.

Recently, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson joined investor Chris Hansen in efforts to build a SODO arena and bring the NBA and NHL to Seattle.