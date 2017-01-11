AEG president Bob Newman chats with Geoff about renovating KeyArena for NBA and NHL use. They discuss the pros and pitfalls of the site, including transportation issues that have to be overcome.

On today’s episode, AEG president Bob Newman chats with Geoff about renovating KeyArena for NBA and NHL use. They discuss the pros and pitfalls of the site, including transportation issues that have to be overcome. They also discuss AEG discussions with both leagues and why a renovation makes more sense today than it did a decade or two ago.

This week’s headlines:

1. The City of Seattle releases a Request for Proposals to renovate KeyArena

2. One of the greatest national championship games in college football history still experiences a ratings decline

3. NFL ratings on Wild Card weekend experience a plunge akin to their regular season woes

4. Turner Media unveils a new all-purpose sports marketing agency

5. Deloitte releases survey of sports executives on what the biggest sports business trends of 2017 will be

Also, Geoff gives his take on the ongoing negativity of a small segment of Seattle sports fans towards any attempt by the city to explore a KeyArena renovation.