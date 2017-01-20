Golden State sharpshooter Stephen Curry is showing some rare perspective — at least for now.

What’s this, a pro athlete with perspective?

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry — when ESPN asked if it bothers him being only the fourth-highest-paid Warrior — replied: “If I’m complaining about $44 million over four years, then I’ve got other issues in my life.”

We now return you to our usual assortment of miscreants and knuckleheads.

Headlines

• On the readerboard at Piedmont (S.C.) United Methodist Church: “If you made any promises on Clemson’s last drive, service starts at 10.”

• At TheKicker.com: “American male tennis players placed on endangered-species list.”

Win some, lose some

The Chargers bolting for L.A. is good news and bad news for some businesses in San Diego.

Tattoo parlors say they’re being inundated with requests to remove or disguise bolt-themed body art, while local moving companies en masse are refusing take part in the team’s dirty deed.

Lots of kicking

Pittsburgh’s only scoring in last Sunday’ s 18-16 playoff win over the Chiefs was Chris Boswell’s six field goals.

Just for fun, Google “Steelers highlights,” hit fast-forward, and it looks just like “Riverdance.”

Biggest Loser Dept.

Last Sunday’s most heartbroken losers in the NFL playoffs were:

a) the Cowboys, who lost by 3 points

b) the Chiefs, who lost by 2 points

c) Vegas bookmakers, who lost by 7 figures

Fuming

The EPA has accused Fiat Chrysler of excess emissions from its diesel engines.

The Feds are calling it the nation’s biggest exhaust debacle since Von Miller.

Past tents

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus announced it will cease operations of its “Greatest Show on Earth” after 146 years in May.

Fortunately for circus fans, the 49ers plan to remain in business.

Talking the talk

• Comedy writer Tim Hunter, after President Obama pardoned ex-Giants slugger Willie McCovey for a 1995 tax-evasion conviction: “In tax terminology, that’s what they call ‘an intentional walk.’ ”

• Patriots coach Bill Belichick, to reporters, when asked about the importance of home-field advantage during the NFL playoffs: “I don’t know. Go ask Dallas and Kansas City.”

.200 ball

The Brooklyn Nets lost their 10th consecutive game to fall to 8-32.

So, when is Mario Mendoza Jersey Night?

Headlines

• At SportsPickle.com: “Patriots say they would never share their videos of the Steelers’ locker room and practice field.”

• At TheKicker.com: “Alex Smith falls short of his dream to game-manage a Super Bowl.”

Mute point

Had it up to here with loudmouthed public-address announcers? You’re not alone.

“It has yet to be decided on what the collective noun should be for a group of stadium announcers,” wrote Daniel Schofield of the London Telegraph. “I would propose a screech, although a babble or an annoyance would be perfectly acceptable substitutes.”

Stat of the Week

From ESPN: Steelers kicker Chris Boswell’s playoff-record six field goals against K.C. totaled 227 yards — the same number gained by the Chiefs’ offense.

Quote marks

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, on Tulsa policeman — and ex-Sooners DB — Michael Thompson awaiting trial for pawning police weapons: “Hope he’s worked on his shotgun defense.”

• Blogger TC Chong, on field conditions at frigid Arrowhead Stadium last Sunday being much better than expected: “Those rented Zambonis did a great job.”

• Conan O’Brien, on Alex Rodriguez hosting a reality-TV show featuring ex-athletes who’ve gone broke: “Or as that’s already known, ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ ”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, on the 49ers apparently poised to hire Kyle Shanahan as their next head coach: “Jed York does know it was Kyle’s dad Mike who won those Super Bowls, right?”

Name game

“If U-Dub basketball player Malik Dime played football for Seattle U basketball coach Cameron Dollar,” wondered Times reader Charlie Gay, “would he be used in the nickel for four quarters?”

Taking stock

From the Past Performance Is Not An Indicator Of Future Performance file comes this note: Warriors two-time MVP Steph Curry — in his very first collegiate game for Davidson — committed 13 turnovers.

Fleaing Felons Dept.

A semitruck carrying $120,000 worth of dog food was stolen in Bellevue, Neb.

Already questioned and released: 38 greyhounds from nearby Horsemen’s Park.

Hatching a plan

One Chargers fan, disgruntled over the move to L.A., pelted team headquarters with eggs.

As an added bonus, he’s already gotten private-workout offers from the Browns, 49ers and the Jon Gruden Quarterback Camp.

Quoth the mavens

• Jim Barach of WCHS-TV in Charleston, W.Va., on the collision of two stars 18 centuries ago not being seen on Earth until 2022 because they’re 1,800 light-years away: “And you thought the NFL took a long time on instant replay?”

• Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, after a high-school hockey goalie made 98 saves in his team’s 12-0 loss: “I can only conclude that the defensemen all had dentist appointments.”

• Comedy writer Alex Kaseberg, after Steeler coach Mike Tomlin’s postgame speech ripping the Patriots got posted on social media: “Denigrategate.”

Bum steer

A driverless shuttle is being tested in downtown Las Vegas.

Apparently they got the idea from watching the Houston Texans’ offense this season.