The Request for Proposals issued by the City of Seattle this week calls for applicants to develop strategies to allievate parking and traffic issues in the neighborhood.

A new city parking study drives home the need for upcoming KeyArena renovation proposals to find traffic and transportation solutions in and around the venue.

The 60-page Strategic Parking Study published this week by Seattle Center concludes that only 2,900 of 7,400 total stalls servicing the public park are located within the facility itself. The remaining spaces are found in on-street and off-street parking in the surrounding Uptown neighborhood.

The study offers no “plan” to resolve the issues, but has been provided to applicants looking to renovate KeyArena to use as a “baseline of information” in offering their own parking solutions.

Data collected over a one-year period from Nov. 1, 2015 through Oct. 31, 2016 found that Seattle Center had only three “peak event” evenings generating crowds of 15,000 to 20,000 for music concerts. If NBA and NHL teams were to play in a revamped KeyArena, they alone would likely generate a forecasted 89 such event dates.

The study concludes that “the parking supply begins to reach capacity during large event evenings and weekend festivals’’ and causes congestion in surrounding neighborhoods. When crowds reach only 10,000 to 15,000 people, it adds, the parking supply is still 75-to-95 percent full.

The study says even the arrival of Link Light Rail in 2035 will only alleviate part of the demand and that 6,700 parking stalls may still be needed unless there are “major changes to travel costs and behaviors” by then.

The Request for Proposals to renovate KeyArena, issued by the City of Seattle on Wednesday, calls for applicants to “develop vehicular and bicycle event parking management strategies, including area on-street parking, to minimize parking impacts on neighborhood streets, businesses and residents.’’

Both the Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) and the Oak View Group (OVG) of Los Angeles have said they will respond to the proposals.

AEG president Bob Newman said this week a viable transportation and parking plan will be a challenge, especially when it comes to minimizing the impact on the surrounding Uptown neighborhood. But Newman, whose company already manages marketing at KeyArena, said he “doesn’t feel it’s insurmountable because we have a base to work from.’’

“It’s an existing, vibrant building today and we’re not starting from zero,’’ he said. “When you put all that on the table, we’ll be able to work with the community and the transportation planners, just to figure it out as we have in other locations that are just as vibrant.’’