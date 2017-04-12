The Oak View Group says its renovation proposal can proceed without NBA or NHL teams for now because of the concert revenue its Live Nation deal would provide. The partnership also is exploring an “extended residency’’ deal with legendary rock band Pearl Jam.

A major music and equity partnership with Live Nation is what’s allowing one of the two KeyArena renovation groups to proceed without first landing teams.

The Los Angeles-based Oak View Group (OVG) lacks the sheer financial staying power of the partnership between rival Anschutz Entertainment Group and real-estate giant Hudson Pacific Properties. But OVG says its $564 million renovation proposal can nonetheless proceed without NBA or NHL teams for now because of the concert revenue its Live Nation deal would provide.

Tale of the tape: KeyArena groups PROJECTED PRICE TAG • Oak View Group: $564 million

• Seattle Partners (AEG and Hudson Pacific Properties): $520 million PROJECTED SQUARE FOOTAGE • OVG: 660,000

• SP: 600,000 PROJECTED NBA CAPACITY • OVG: 18,350

• SP: 18,113 PROJECTED NHL CAPACITY • OVG: 17,100

• SP: 17,120 PROJECTED CONCERT CAPACITY • OVG: 19,100

• SP: 19,202 PROJECTED COMPLETION DATE • OVG: October 2020

• SP: 24-26 months after project go-ahead ARENA EXPANSION METHOD • OVG: Digging down and placing lower arena bowl and floor 15 feet beneath current facility

• SP: Expanding roof over unused space on south side of arena ARENA LOADING DOCKS ENVISIONED • OVG: 8

• SP: 8 OUTSIDE FINANCING • OVG: $350 million loan from Goldman Sachs

• SP: None PUBLIC FINANCING • OVG: None

• SP: Undisclosed bond funding amount sought from city for tax advantages with fully guaranteed repayment SEATTLE TIES • OVG: CEO Tim Leiweke’s brother, Tod, was Seahawks president until 2010 and still owns a Mercer Island home. Tim Leiweke is good friends with Sounders owner Adrian Hanauer and introduced him to Hollywood producer and now co-owner Joe Roth

• SP: AEG has managed KeyArena marketing since 2008. Hudson Pacific Properties has spent $750 million on office towers and other buildings in Seattle area NHL CONNECTIONS • OVG: Tim Leiweke sat on NHL executive committee and has been president of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings. Got his start working for the St. Louis Blues as an executive. Half the NHL’s 30 teams are part of OVG’s arena alliance, and Florida Panthers executive chairman Peter Luukko is co-chairman of that arena alliance — a marketing, sponsorship and consulting arrangement. OVG also has KeyArena concessions deal with Boston Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs, chairman of the NHL’s board of governors.

• SP: AEG owns the Los Angeles Kings and has either built or managed numerous NHL arenas, including T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn and Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Hudson Pacific Properties is owned by Victor Coleman, who is known to the league after he expressed interest in bringing an NHL expansion franchise to Seattle in 2014 and 2015 to play at the envisioned Sodo District site pitched by Chris Hansen. NBA CONNECTIONS • OVG: Tim Leiweke is a former president of the Toronto Raptors and oversaw AEG operations at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, home of the Lakers. He owned a 4 percent equity stake in AEG, which was a Lakers part-owner.

• SP: AEG is part-owner of the Los Angeles Lakers and has built and managed multiple NBA facilities, including the Staples Center in Los Angeles, AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami and AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Beyond a regular stable of shows provided by the world’s largest concert promotions company, the partnership has begun exploring an “extended residency’’ deal with legendary rock band Pearl Jam that would see it play multiple KeyArena shows on a regular basis, much like Billy Joel does at Madison Square Garden in New York. Pearl Jam manager Kelly Curtis has been added to an OVG advisory board exploring how to improve KeyArena’s acoustics and overall concert experience.

“If we don’t have their partnership here and we’re not able to do 40-plus nights of music and we don’t have Pearl Jam … we couldn’t stand on our own two feet and take this risk,’’ OVG CEO Tim Leiweke said. “We’re going to build it, and we believe they (teams) will come. And if they don’t come, we’re not going to get killed.’’

The Pearl Jam inclusion resulted from a meeting between the band and top OVG officials at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony last week at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn. Among the OVG members conversing with Pearl Jam was OVG co-founder and legendary music manager Irving Azoff and Madison Square Garden (MSG) chairman James Dolan — OVG’s main financial backer.

The group also mentioned it loved the acoustics at Dolan’s renovated MSG. It also discussed loving the MSG-renovated Forum in Inglewood, Calif., telling them: “We loved that, do that in Seattle,’’ Leiweke said, relaying the conversation.

Leiweke added that Dolan and Azoff told the band they planned to do exactly that with their KeyArena remodel. Leiweke said Pearl Jam initially asked if the KeyArena remodel could be for music only, but they were told no, that it would be for music and sports just like MSG.

“So Kelly Curtis, the manager, agreed to serve on the advisory board and help us make it the perfect music experience,’’ Leiweke said. “And the band … would love to do an extended residency kind of idea because they still believe Seattle is their home city.

“For us it changes the game completely,’’ Leiweke said. “Because now we go back to the premise of ‘We’re going to do this and stand on our own two feet.’ And we believe that by doing that we give Seattle its best chance to get one or two teams.’’

The development is interesting, given that new OVG partner Live Nation merged with Ticketmaster in 2010. Pearl Jam had a well-known, longstanding feud with Ticketmaster dating to the 1990s over service fees the ticketing firm piled on to concert tickets.

Leiweke knows there are fans here worried he’s too preoccupied by the arena’s concert potential and won’t be interested in acquiring teams if he can make money off concerts. He laughed off those suggestions, saying: “We couldn’t make it work 20 years as a standalone.’’

He said the huge amount of money his group is spending on the remodel can’t be recouped long term via only music.

“The Forum works (without sports) because Jim (Dolan) spent some 120 million odd dollars on it,’’ he said. “But it’s like looking at (Madison Square Garden) and saying ‘Would you spend $1 billion renovating it without the Knicks and the Rangers?’ The answer is no.’’