Seattle released a request for proposals for the redevelopment of KeyArena. The RFP says proposals are due by April 12, and two global arena companies based in Los Angeles have indicated they plan to apply.

The city of Seattle on Wednesday released a new request for proposals (RFP) for the redevelopment of KeyArena in Seattle Center, and the document says tearing down the 55-year-old venue is a possibility.

The RFP’s release is the latest news in a long-running conservation over the potential siting of a new arena in Seattle. At the heart of the debate is the possibility of bringing an NBA team back to the city. The Sonics left for Oklahoma City in 2008.

The RFP seeks “qualified parties interested in redeveloping and operating KeyArena at Seattle Center as a world-class civic arena presenting music, entertainment, and sports events, including the potential for NBA and NHL events.”

It says the area available for redevelopment includes the existing arena, along with a parking garage along First Avenue North and adjacent parking and support areas on the Seattle Center campus.

The RFP says proposers may submit two plans for the space — one plan to renovate the existing venue if KeyArena is designated a historic landmark and another plan to tear down the existing venue and build a new one.

According to a 2013 study for Seattle Center, KeyArena meets all of the criteria to become a Seattle landmark.

The RFP says proposers are required submit a plan under which KeyArena would be designated a landmark and partly preserved. It says they have the option of submitting a second plan under which the venue would be torn down.

It says proposers should know that Seattle is part to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with King County and ArenaCo, a group led by entrepreneur Chris Hansen that wants to build an all-privately funded sports arena in Sodo, and that the MOU includes provisions related to the use of KeyArena.

The RFP notes that the MOU doesn’t expire until Dec. 3. It says Seattle remains committed to the terms of the MOU “and is supportive of ArenaCo’s efforts to return NBA basketball and attract NHL hockey to Seattle.”

It says, “However, the city must also consider the future of KeyArena, which is a City property that is part of an important city-owned campus, and make contingency plans for its future.”

The RFP says the city hopes to negotiate a redevelopment agreement and a long-term lease with the proposer it selects. Those agreements would be subject to authorization by the City Council and would need to undergo environmental review.

The RFP says proposals are due by April 12.

Two global arena companies based in Los Angeles, the Anschutz Entertainment Group and the Oak View Group, have indicated they plan to apply.

The city’s Office of Economic Development is handling the RFP.

A frequently-asked-questions document released Wednesday says the proposer the city selects will be responsible “for 100 percent of the funding … to complete the redevelopment and construction of the project.”

The FAQ document says the city has had ongoing conversations with the NBA and NHL through the years and remains in contact with them.

The city says Mayor Ed Murray will convene a community advisory panel to review proposals and make recommendations to the mayor. The panel members have not been announced.