Jamal Crawford, a graduate of Rainier Beach High who is a three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year, reportedly has agreed on a 2-year contract for about $9 million with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The deal won’t be finalized until he clears waivers.

MINNEAPOLIS – So young not so long ago, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ maturation from a team for the future to a team of the present continued Saturday, when they reached a contract agreement with 37-year-old guard Jamal Crawford, according to league sources with knowledge of the negotiation.

A three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year since 2010, Crawford’s arrival once he clears waivers Monday will give Minnesota a three-point shooting wing off the bench it so badly needs.

Crawford, a graduate of Rainier Beach High, reportedly will sign for two years and about $9 million, with a player option for the second season.

The Timberwolves will use their $4.3 million-plus “room” exception under the salary cap to sign the 17-year veteran who played his first pro game in 2000 and spent the last five seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers. He has averaged 15.3 points in NBA games.

Tom Thibodeau, Minnesota coach and president of basketball operations, stressed the signing isn’t finalized, but he told Sirius/XM NBA Radio: “If we were fortunate enough to get him, he’d be a great fit for us.”

Thibodeau called Crawford “that explosive-type scorer who can come off the bench, put a lot of pressure on people — and his veteran experience, the fact that he has been around and been in a lot of big games, I think we all know what he is. I love his passion for the game.”

Crawford was traded from the Clippers to Atlanta in a three-way deal Thursday and worked a buyout on $14.2 million due him for this coming season. That allowed him to negotiate with teams as an unrestricted free agent.

The Wolves convinced him he was needed to join a team that has added All-Star Jimmy Butler and guard Jeff Teague since draft night last month.

Harden signs huge extension

LAS VEGAS – Guard James Harden became a star in Houston, and he’s ready to call the city home.

Harden signed a four-year, “supermax” extension — a whopper of a deal that guarantees Harden about $228 million over the next six seasons and makes it the richest contract in league history.

The extension alone is worth $170 million or so — depending on how the salary cap escalates. The 27-year-old Harden’s existing contract has two years and nearly $60 million remaining. It’s a mammoth deal befitting one of the league’s brightest stars, which is exactly what the Beard has become in five seasons with the Rockets.

“Since he arrived in Houston, James has exhibited the incredible work ethic, desire to win and passion to be the best that has made him one of the most unique and talented superstars in the history of the game,” Rockets owner Leslie Alexander said in a statement.

The deal keeps Harden under contract with the Rockets through the 2022-23 season, seemingly a lifetime in the modern NBA financial landscape in which so many superstars take short-term deals to maximize their earning potential.