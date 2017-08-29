Kevin Durant has professed his love for Seattle on multiple occasions. So, would he consider returning to Seattle someday? "Who knows?"

Could Kevin Durant one day return to Seattle as a Sonics player?

“Who knows?” Durant told Bill Simmons on the latest episode of his podcast.

*Insert the Dumb and Dumber: “So you’re telling me there’s a chance” gif*

Yeah, there’s still the little semantic issue of bringing the Sonics back to Seattle. But, Durant has made it clear time and time again, he loves this city, and he misses hooping here.

Last year, he renovated a public court at Seattle’s Powell Barnett Park, and professed his love for the city he once called home, wondering what might have been had the Sonics not moved.

“I think about it all the time,” Durant told Sports Illustrated’s Chris Ballard. “Being here with the fans, the community, the leaders here in Seattle, they all embrace the team and the players. I can imagine growing up here. I was 19 when I started, so growing up here definitely would’ve been amazing. I would’ve really called this city home.”

In June, he attended Hoopfest in Spokane, where he called his year in Seattle “one of the best years of my life.”

And this week, Durant appeared on the the Ringer’s Bill Simmons’ podcast to talk hoops. Here’s what he said when the Sonics came up:

Bill: “When did you know the Sonics were leaving?”

Kevin: “Late June. Somebody called me and was like, ‘We’re moving to Oklahoma City.'”

Bill: “If Seattle got an expansion team, would you finish your career in Seattle?”

Kevin: “Good question. Who knows? I feel like they deserved to see me grow up in the league, you know what I’m saying? As far as me being drafted there.”

Bill: “That was pretty terrible for a variety of reasons. You lose your team, you lose a team that won the title, but then you also lose Durant and Westbrook.”

Kevin: “You feel for them when it comes to that, but you never know what happens on the ends of the business side of stuff. Who knows what went on with that. But from a fan’s standpoint, seeing us that first year and seeing the start, that’s when (GM Sam Presti) first got there. I feel like they deserve to see some of that through a little bit.”

(Sonics chatter begins at 33:20 mark)