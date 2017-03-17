Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke discusses how long it will take to renovate KeyArena for NBA and NHL use and why previous estimates are inaccurate. Also, he talks about how his company plans to lure potential team owners to the site.

Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke discusses how long it will take to renovate KeyArena for NBA and NHL use and why previous estimates are inaccurate. Also, he talks about how his company plans to lure potential team owners to the site.

THIS WEEK’S HEADLINES:

Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke says a KeyArena remodel would take three-to-four years NHL commissioner Gary Bettman ponders awarding all-star game, NHL draft to Edmonton, but only once it completes a mixed use project around its new arena The Sounders expect more than 40,000 fans at their MLS home opener Seattle Reign FC single-game tickets go on sale Interesting financial facts about March Madness

Plus, Geoff offers his take on why Seattle’s attitude towards the NHL has probably rubbed that league the wrong way.