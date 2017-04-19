The BIG3, a 3-on-3 basketball league featuring former NBA players, is bringing professional hoops back to Seattle.

The league plays a 10-game schedule that begins June 25 in Brooklyn and concludes Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

The tournament swings into Seattle on Aug. 20 at KeyArena.

About the BIG3

Format: Teams play 3-on-3 halfcourt. The first team to 60 points wins. There is a seven-minute halftime when one team reaches 30.

Teams: Eight teams are comprised of former NBA players over the age of 30. Each team will consist of two co-captains, three other players and a coach.

Compensation: Players receive $100,000 once they make one of the teams.

Season: The 10-date season begins June 25 in Brooklyn, N.Y. and concludes Aug. 26 with the championships in Las Vegas. Games are every Sunday. Each team will play a game at every stop as part of a quadruple-header.

Tickets: On sale May 6 at Ticketmaster.com.

Television: Fox Sports 1 will air a highlights show 5 p.m. Monday every week. The championship game on Aug. 26 will be televised live at 1:30 p.m. PT on Fox.

Special rules: There will be a 4-point field goal with three 4-point circles situated beyond the normal 3-point line. Players cannot foul out. Teams must win by at least four points.

Percy Allen