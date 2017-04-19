The tournament, which includes Gary Payton and Rashard Lewis, swings into Seattle on Aug. 20 at KeyArena.
The BIG3, a 3-on-3 basketball league featuring former NBA players, is bringing professional hoops back to Seattle.
The league plays a 10-game schedule that begins June 25 in Brooklyn and concludes Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.
The tournament swings into Seattle on Aug. 20 at KeyArena.
About the BIG3
Format: Teams play 3-on-3 halfcourt. The first team to 60 points wins. There is a seven-minute halftime when one team reaches 30.
Teams: Eight teams are comprised of former NBA players over the age of 30. Each team will consist of two co-captains, three other players and a coach.
Compensation: Players receive $100,000 once they make one of the teams.
Season: The 10-date season begins June 25 in Brooklyn, N.Y. and concludes Aug. 26 with the championships in Las Vegas. Games are every Sunday. Each team will play a game at every stop as part of a quadruple-header.
Tickets: On sale May 6 at Ticketmaster.com.
Television: Fox Sports 1 will air a highlights show 5 p.m. Monday every week. The championship game on Aug. 26 will be televised live at 1:30 p.m. PT on Fox.
Special rules: There will be a 4-point field goal with three 4-point circles situated beyond the normal 3-point line. Players cannot foul out. Teams must win by at least four points.
Percy Allen
Founded by rap artist Ice Cube, the BIG3 has attracted several of the NBA’s retired greats including Allen Iverson, Chauncey Billups and Kenyon Martin to participate in the inaugural season.
Former Sonics star Rashard Lewis highlights a team alongside former Sacramento Kings standout Jason Williams dubbed Three-Headed Monsters that’s coached by former Sonics great Gary Payton.
Hall of Famers Julius ‘Dr. J’ Erving, George Gervin and Rick Barry will also serve as coaches for various teams.
Each of the eight squads is comprised of five players of former NBA players 30 years or older. Rosters will be filled out at the BIG3 Draft, which is scheduled to take place later this month.
More than 70 former NBA stars will compete for the remaining 24 spots on the BIG3’s teams including former Sonics Kendall Gill, Reggie Evans, Ronald ‘Flip’ Murray and Ruben Patterson. Other notable players vying for a roster spot are Latrell Sprewell, Steve Francis, Isaiah ‘J.R.’ Rider, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Larry Hughes, Earl Boykins and Josh Childress.
Players receive $100,000 once they make one of the teams.
All games will be played on Sundays and aired at 5 p.m. PT Monday on FS1.
The BIG3 also includes special rules, the most unusual of which is a 4-point field goal. The first squad to 60 points wins and teams must win by at least four points. Players cannot foul out.
|2017 BIG3 schedule
|Date
|City
|Venue
|June 25
|Brooklyn, NY
|Barclays Center
|July 2
|Charlotte
|Spectrum Center
|July 9
|Tulsa, Okla.
|BOK Center
|July 16
|Philadelphia
|Wells Fargo Center
|July 23
|Nashville
|Bridgestone Arena
|July 30
|Dallas
|American Airlines Arena
|Aug. 6
|Lexington, Ky.
|Rupp Arena
|Aug. 13
|Los Angeles
|Staples Center
|Aug. 20
|Seattle
|KeyArena*
|Aug. 26
|Las Vegas
|T-Mobile Arena**
|*Playoffs; **Championship finals
