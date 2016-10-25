By going all-private, Hansen would eliminate the need to acquire an NBA team within a specific time period. His Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the city and county had required the team to be in hand by November 2017.

The saga of a proposed arena project for Sodo District took a dramatic twist Tuesday with entrepreneur Chris Hansen now saying he’s prepared to do an all-private proposal.

Hansen’s project had been in limbo since May, when the Seattle City Council turned down his request to vacate a part of Occidental Avenue S., so the land could be used for the facility. A funding deal between Hansen, the city and King County called for up to $200 million in municipal-bond funding for the project if an NBA franchise was first obtained.

But now, with the all-private proposal, that money no longer would be in play. In return, Hansen, who also says he’ll kick in money for an overpass that would potentially ease Sodo traffic congestion, says he wants the city to give up the portion of Occidental needed for arena construction to begin.

“The goal of this partnership was to build the arena and bring an NBA team to Seattle,’’ states the letter, signed by Hansen and his partners, Wally Walker and Peter and Erik Nordstrom. “Public financing was simply a mechanism that made that possible at the time. We have concluded that a changed economic climate makes possible the private financing of the arena.”

The letter was addressed to Mayor Ed Murray and King County Executive Dow Constantine.

In turning down Hansen’s bid for Occidental, city council members — who voted 5-4 against the proposal — had cited concern about the public funding, the city’s bonding capacity, Sodo traffic and the future of KeyArena. They also said it would be premature to give up the street, because Hansen had yet to show the ability to secure an NBA franchise.

The NBA recently has given signs it could wrap up a new seven-year collective-bargaining agreement by December. After that, the league is expected to eventually consider expansion — with Seattle a potential destination for a team.

As well, the NHL has expressed interest privately about putting a team here as well several times over the past few years.

By going all-private, Hansen would eliminate the need to acquire an NBA team within a specific time period. His Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the city and county had required the team to be in hand by November 2017.

But by using private money to build, that clock stops ticking and frees Hansen’s group to apply for an NBA team when the league is ready to set its expansion plans in motion. Hansen also could acquire an NHL team in the interim and wait until the NBA is ready to follow.