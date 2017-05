Cleveland’s 4-1 series’ win gives it a 12-1 record this postseason and sets up a third consecutive matchup with Western Conference champion Golden State

BOSTON — LeBron James scored 35 points and passed Michael Jordan to become the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring leader as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 135-102 on Thursday night to claim their third straight Eastern Conference title and a return trip to the NBA Finals.

Kyrie Irving added 24 points and Kevin Love finished with 15 for the Cavs, who never trailed and led by as many as 39 points in one of their most dominating wins of the series. The Cavs set an NBA record by winning their 13th consecutive series closeout opportunity.

Cleveland’s 4-1 series win gives it a 12-1 record this postseason and sets up a third consecutive matchup with Western Conference champion Golden State, the team it beat in the Finals last season to claim the franchise’s first championship.

It will mark the seventh straight trip to the Finals for James.

“This team is a crazy team. They just stayed resilient all year, got to the playoffs, and we really stepped our game up,” Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said. “Now we can start focusing on Golden State to get ready. As of tonight, I’ll get started.”

Avery Bradley from Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma led Boston with 23 points.

The Cavaliers basically conceded the East’s top seed to the Celtics at the end of the regular season by opting to rest its starters in advance of the playoffs. But they displayed their superiority over the final two games to wrap up the series.

After allowing the Celtics to seize the early momentum in Game 4, the Cavs barely gave them the chance in Game 5.

Led by its Big Three, Cleveland quickly built a 21-point lead in the first quarter while getting lots of contributions from their teammates.

Love continued to knock down shots from the outside, Irving sliced his way into the lane to the rim and James got free for several of his one-handed tomahawk dunks.

Kerr still out

OAKLAND, Calif. — Steve Kerr is involved in just about everything but the actual game-day coaching for the Golden State Warriors — film session, coaches meetings, game-planning and practice.

He’s just not yet ready from a health standpoint to be back on the bench with the start of the NBA Finals a week away. General manager Bob Myers made the announcement.

Notes

• The Orlando Magic will send a 2018 second-round draft pick to the Toronto Raptors as compensation for letting Jeff Weltman out of his Raptors contract. The Magic hired Weltman to serve as president of basketball operations.

• The Atlanta Hawks hired Travis Schlenk as general manager and head of basketball operations, giving the Golden State assistant GM control of personnel decisions.