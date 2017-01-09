City Councilmember Debora Juarez said in a meeting Monday that an April 12 deadline has been set for all interested parties to complete proposals to renovate the arena for NBA and NHL use. Two arena companies have indicated they plan to apply.

Seattle City Councilmember Debora Juarez said in a council meeting Monday that an April 12 deadline has been set for all interested parties to complete proposals. Two arena companies, the Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) and the Oak View Group, have indicated they plan to apply.

Entrepreneur Chris Hansen has indicated he will forward an all-private proposal to build an arena in Sodo District within the coming months. Seattle Mayor Ed Murray has said the city first will explore a KeyArena renovation before turning focus back on the Sodo project.

Hansen’s initial Sodo plan called for up to $200 million in public bond money for construction. But that plan was shelved after the city council voted 5-4 last May against giving Hansen part of Occidental Avenue South for his project to proceed.

The Oak View Group also has indicated it would privately finance a KeyArena renovation, but AEG has yet to unveil financing details. The Oak View Group has said it plans to build a “stand alone” venue for concerts that can be adapted for NBA and NHL once teams are made available by those leagues.