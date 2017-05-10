Avery Bradley, the one-time Bellarmine Prep player, scores a playoff-best 29 points and former Husky Isaiah Thomas has 18 points and nine assists in 123-101 victory over Wizards

BOSTON — Playing in the Garden has brought out the Boston Celtics’ best basketball this postseason.

Wednesday night it was home to one of the best nights of Avery Bradley’s career.

Bradley, the former Bellarmine Prep star. scored a playoff career-high 29 points, and the Celtics beat Washington 123-101 to take a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

After being thoroughly picked apart in losses at Washington in Games 3 and 4, Boston shared the ball in Game 5, and again resembled the team that entered the game having won seven straight and 11 of 13 in the Garden against Washington.

Al Horford had 19 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. Former Husky Isaiah Thomas scored 18 points and handed out nine assists.

“We’re a team. And it’s going to take a team effort to beat the Washington Wizards,” Bradley said.

Game 6 is Friday night in Washington, where the Wizards easily won their two games.

Boston led by as many as 26 points, negating Washington’s physicality by spreading the floor and knocking down 16 three-pointers.

John Wall had 21 for the Wizards, who haven’t won a playoff game in Boston since 1982.

The Wizards scored the first four points of game, but that was followed by 16-0 run by the Celtics.

“The great start kind of got us going on both ends of the floor,” Bradley said. “Tonight we saw if we’re able to start the right way, the game’s in our control.”

Thomas, who was fined $25,000 for inappropriate language toward a fan during the Celtics’ Game 4 loss, said one thing that became apparent in watching film from Celtics losses in Games 3 and 4 was that he had to adjust his game with three or four defenders guarding him.

He said he’s found maturity to step back and not force plays that he might not have had earlier in his career.

“Now I’m seeing the game differently,” Thomas said. “But at the same time, that’s not going to stop me from being aggressive and trying to make plays, not just for myself but for my teammates as well.”

Note

• Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has finally regretted calling Dallas superstar forward Dirk Nowitzki as a “one-trick pony.” Abdul-Jabbar made the controversial comment about Nowitzki during a February 2016 interview at George Mason. But on ESPN’s The Jump on Wednesday, Abdul-Jabbar decided to set the record straight through host Rachel Nichols.