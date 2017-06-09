Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor.

Seattle arena

We need answers

With all the fuss over building a new arena for the NBA and NHL, I assumed I must be missing something. Didn’t the Sonics go away because they weren’t profitable for Howard Schulz?

So how are they going to make money in a new arena, and where is everybody going to park in what The Times calls an already-overcrowded area? I see no concern regarding those two questions. How about answers, Mr. Mayor?

Don Curtis, Stanwood

Soccer on steroids

In his June 7 column, Times columnist Matt Calkins lays out the convincing argument that Seattle is likely to get the NHL before the NBA returns. This is not good news for those still mourning the Sonics, but don’t get too depressed just yet.

I lived in the Washington, D.C., area when the Capitals came into existence. I don’t even ice skate, but I quickly came to appreciate hockey at that level.

The strategy is a lot like soccer, but it moves more like soccer on steroids. And the crowd energy easily matches, and probably surpasses, soccer crowds.

Raymond S. Wilson, Bellevue

Give hockey a chance

I guess I can say the silver lining is giving the NHL a chance (never was really into it), and perhaps someday an NBA team will be back.

I won’t be going to any games in person, as the Mercer mess at rush hour while trying to get to a game is ridiculous, but I’ll enjoy watching them on TV.

KeepCalm (online commenter)

Bad choices by city

Well, I see Seattle and its city council have not learned anything! Sure, they will bring in an NBA and/or NHL team(s).

But as soon as attendance falls off, they will move the teams to some other sucker city. It is all about the money. If you want a team to stay here, you need to have local ownership.

KeyArena is a lousy location, and Seattle Center is saturated from a traffic standpoint. There is little of value in Seattle to warrant the traffic and parking woes.

RedRat (online commenter)

Seahawks

A media issue

An ongoing problem confronts the media: the demand for information never ceases.

Witness the weeks-long discussion of whether the Seahawks should sign Colin Kaepernick. At some point it would seem reasonable that everything relevant has been said, but so far that has not mattered.

A denial of interest on the part of Seahawks management has not quieted the noise. Instead, reporters seize on how the denial was worded and what it might mean.

Tom Likai, Shoreline

Mariners

Plenty of upside

As of this writing, the Mariners are hanging tough in the American League playoff race, without four of their proven performers: Felix Hernandez, Jean Segura, Hisashi Iwakuma and Mitch Haniger.

A good argument could be made that Hernandez is the least-crucial returnee among the four — which only underscores the potential upside yet remaining in this Mariner season.

Lew Witham, Seattle

