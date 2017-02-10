Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor.

Seattle arena

It’s about control

So Mayor Ed Murray says there will be only one Seattle arena, and only one of them would be owned by the city. Which one do people honestly think will get the nod? Good luck finding anyone willing to bring an NBA or NHL team to Seattle without being given control of KeyArena. Then again, with this mayor and city council, it’s all about control of a facility and nothing about major-league sports.

GuiltyBystander (online commenter)

Go with KeyArena

KeyArena is the best place. Don’t interfere any further with the Port of Seattle. Seattle Center is the entertainment center of the city. It is a perfectly viable location. Most important, make the owners fully responsible for the cost. Absolutely no governmental subsidies at all.

Sane Guy (online commenter)

A gift to Seattle

I’m just not sure what else the mayor and city-council members could possibly want or ask for besides Chris Hansen’s Sodo arena proposal. This is an unprecedented gift to Seattle, and to turn it away would be foolish. There’s a hockey team (Arizona Coyotes) looking for a home right now. Approve the Occidental street vacation, make the Sodo arena a thing, and go get that hockey team. The NBA will follow.

pj20 (online commenter)

Super Bowl

Brady’s the best

Just call Super Bowl LI a “Super Duper” Bowl. New England’s victory over Atlanta, the first overtime game in Super Bowl history, was easily the greatest and most exciting game in Super Bowl, if not NFL, history.

When the score was 28-3, I was about ready to turn the TV off. I am sure glad I didn’t.

Tom Brady is a genuine miracle maker, being able to bring the Patriots back like that. Undoubtedly the best quarterback in NFL history.

Kenneth L. Zimmerman, Huntington Beach, Calif.

Hawks still contenders

In the wake of New England’s Super Bowl win, it would be foolish to write off the Seahawks as serious championship contenders next season. They will, after all, be only a healthier version of the team that convincingly took down the Patriots on their home field in November.

Lew Witham, Seattle

Sports and politics

Don’t stick to sports

This is intended to be an open letter of sorts to those who respond to athletes’ political statements by saying, “Stick to sports.” A person who spends his or her time chasing little balls for a living is neither more nor less entitled than the rest of us to have views concerning other aspects of life.

An athlete who takes a stand on an issue of public interest has not called a news conference. He or she is not trying to pontificate for the benefit of the rest of us or to enlighten us in our ignorance. A member of the media has asked a question. An opinion has been requested. Not answering would be called uncooperative and arrogant. Answering is termed too political and pushy.

Tom Likai, Shoreline

