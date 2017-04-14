Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor.

Seattle arena

KeyArena a bad option

KeyArena is the worst option available for pro basketball. That area is already a parking nightmare with no event going, let alone a pro sport. Need to build the new arena down where the rest of our pro teams play. There’s much more room and it shouldn’t have the parking problems of other areas.

Bagnold (online commenter)

Where arena story is headed

This isn’t about saving taxpayer dollars. This isn’t about renovating a “historic” Seattle landmark. This is about a city council and Mayor Ed Murray, who are trying to get credit for both renovating an albatross (KeyArena) and returning sports teams to Seattle.

Chris Hansen’s bid is dead. And I suspect he knows it; he’s hardly making a peep.

The only question now is which company, AEG or OVG, will secure the bid. After that, does anyone doubt that the process will go over budget with the city picking up the rest?

If you were born any day other than yesterday, you know how this will end up.

High Tech Luddite (online commenter)

Not impressed with renderings

Anyone else underwhelmed by the artist renderings shared to the media for the KeyArena concepts? The basketball configuration, in particular, looks pretty barnish to me. The sight lines don’t look particularly great, and the seating doesn’t look particularly cozy. Just another arena. Kind of like the one that currently exists.

Go, Sodo. It’s the only option that makes any sense whatsoever.

SpacemanBuckethead (online commenter)

Hansen proposal has no shot

Chris Hansen has no shot at an NBA franchise; he poisoned the well by interfering in the Sacramento election and paid a fine to the California Fair Political Practices Commission.

The Seattle government is performing its duty to protect city assets. Hence, the KeyArena proposals are good for the city, Hansen is not.

chathamstrait (online commenter)

Mariners

It doesn’t always even out

In Matt Calkins’ Mariners home-opener column, he quoted a fan as saying of the team’s early underachievement, “ … we might as well get (the bad stretch) out of the way.”

Calling the early skid “the bad stretch” implies that another one won’t pop up soon because some sort of bill has been paid, as if it’s preordained that our boys could not possibly be afflicted again. I submit that losing streaks occur due to injuries, personnel problems, poor play, bad luck or a combination. Wishful thinking is a mental device that won’t deter future bad stuff. Reality has a way of presenting itself with total disregard for earlier events.

Tom Likai, Shoreline

Finished?

Cliché time! It is not where you start, it is where you finish.

The Mariners’ version: If you do not start, you are finished.

Chinook2 (online commenter)

