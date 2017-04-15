NEW YORK (AP) — The National Basketball Players Association says it has spoken to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver about Phil Jackson’s comments regarding Carmelo Anthony.
Jackson said Friday that perhaps it was best if Anthony sought to be traded from the New York Knicks, and the team president added that the club hadn’t been able to win with the All-Star forward.
Players are prohibited from publicly requesting trades, and NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts said Saturday that players “expect management to adhere to the same standards.”
In her statement she added that the “door swings both ways when it comes to demonstrating loyalty and respect.”
Most Read Stories
- Will the last middle-class person leaving Seattle turn out the lights? | FYI Guy
- IDs released of men killed in Seattle, Burien, Federal Way and Renton this week
- Husband needs to know that relationship is crumbling under his excessive weight | Dear Carolyn
- Marshawn Lynch reportedly agrees to terms with Raiders --- or has he?
- Free rent for a year in Seattle: Meet the three finalists
Anthony is an NBPA vice president.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.