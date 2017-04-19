MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The NBA has fined Grizzlies coach David Fizdale $30,000 for his rant against the officiating in Memphis’ 96-82 loss to San Antonio in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

The league announced the fine Wednesday. The Grizzlies are practicing later Wednesday with the series switching to Memphis for Game 3 on Thursday night.

Fizdale blasted the officiating in a nearly two-minute tirade during his postgame interview postgame on Monday night, calling the work of veteran crew Danny Crawford, Rodney Mott and Bill Spooner “unprofessional” and “unacceptable” before slamming his fist on a table and storming off.

The first-year head coach rattled off the numbers noting Kawhi Leonard took more free throws (19) than all his Grizzlies (15) despite Memphis attempting 17 more shots in the paint than San Antonio.

___

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball