MIAMI (AP) — Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer has left his start against Miami in the second inning because of a neck spasm.

The team says Scherzer slept funny and left the game as a precaution.

Scherzer pitched a 1-2-3 first inning Tuesday night, and in the top of the second he hit a three-run drive for his first career home run.

He walked off the mound pointing to his neck and shaking his head after throwing a wild warmup pitch before the bottom of the second inning.

Scherzer came into the game with a 12-5 record, 2.23 ERA and a league-best 201 strikeouts for the NL East leaders.

