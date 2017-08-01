MIAMI (AP) — Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer has left his start against Miami in the second inning because of a neck spasm.
The team says Scherzer slept funny and left the game as a precaution.
Scherzer pitched a 1-2-3 first inning Tuesday night, and in the top of the second he hit a three-run drive for his first career home run.
He walked off the mound pointing to his neck and shaking his head after throwing a wild warmup pitch before the bottom of the second inning.
Scherzer came into the game with a 12-5 record, 2.23 ERA and a league-best 201 strikeouts for the NL East leaders.
