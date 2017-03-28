WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals say President Donald Trump has declined an invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before their game on opening day.
A spokeswoman for the baseball team said Tuesday that the White House said Trump would not be at next week’s game at Nationals Park against the Miami Marlins because of a scheduling conflict.
Washington hosts Miami next Monday afternoon.
President Barack Obama threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Nationals’ opener in 2010, marking the 100th anniversary of a presidential pitch to start the season. William Howard Taft first did it on April 14, 1910.
Most Read Stories
- The results are in: Here's where the new Dick's Drive-In will be
- Prosecutor reviewing sex-abuse allegations against ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX on brink of `Wright Brothers moment’ with reused rocket
- Richard Branson celebrates Virgin Atlantic’s entry to Seattle market, tears into Alaska Air
- Best way to slow aging? Exercise, but not just any kind
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.