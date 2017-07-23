PHOENIX (AP) — Washington standout right-hander Stephen Strasburg left his start Sunday against Arizona after two innings.

There was no immediate word from the team as to the reason.

Strasburg noticeably had problems with his command in the second inning, walking the No. 8 and 9 batters in the Arizona lineup.

The Nationals scored four runs in the first inning off Robbie Ray and led 5-0 when Strasburg departed.

Strasburg threw 51 pitches, 29 strikes, in his shortest outing of the season. He entered the game with a 10-3 record and a 3.21 ERA.