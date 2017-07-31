MIAMI (AP) — Washington Nationals left-hander Gio Gonzalez’s bid for a no-hitter has ended with a single by Dee Gordon to start the ninth inning.
Gordon hit a soft liner to the opposite field on a 1-1 pitch. It was his 106th pitch Monday night. The Nationals have taken Gonzalez out of the game leading 1-0.
The game is the Nationals’ first in Miami since Washington ace Max Scherzer took a no-hitter into the eighth inning but lost on June 21.
There has been only one no-hitter in the majors this season, and it was at Marlins Park. Edinson Volquez pitched it for Miami against Arizona last month.
