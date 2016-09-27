WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos is out for the rest of the season, including the playoffs, after tearing the ACL in his right knee.
Manager Dusty Baker says Ramos will have surgery to repair the ligament, which he tore during an awkward landing while catching a relay throw Monday night.
The NL East champions will go with a combination of Pedro Severino and Jose Lobaton behind the plate in Ramos’ absence. They called up Spencer Kieboom as a third catcher earlier Tuesday.
Ramos was hitting .307 with 22 home runs and 80 RBIs and was one of baseball’s best offensive catchers. Baker says the Nationals’ other top hitters, including Bryce Harper and Daniel Murphy, will be responsible for making up for the lost power.
Most Read Stories
- Gun seized in Che Taylor shooting traced to former sheriff’s deputy, officials say WATCH
- Play presidential-debate bingo — download cards or play online
- Colorado combats a new breed of drug traffickers
- Man charged in Cascade Mall shooting was getting court-ordered mental-health treatment
- Suspect in mall shooting was socially awkward, troubled, former classmates and others say WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.