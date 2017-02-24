WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Washington Nationals have announced their agreement with free-agent catcher Matt Wieters.
The team also said Friday that it has put first baseman Jose Marmolejos on the 60-day disabled list with a strained left forearm, making room on the 40-man roster for Wieters.
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Wieters agreed to the deal on Tuesday, pending a physical.
The contract is worth $10.5 million in 2017, and Wieters has a player option for another $10.5 million in 2018.
Most Read Stories
- Cheating hubby needs to reset attitude toward ‘affair baby’ | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle home too toxic to enter sparked a bidding frenzy — now we know why VIEW
- Washington state will resist federal crackdown on legal weed, AG Ferguson says
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- It’s been a wet (and cold) winter in Seattle — but other West Coast cities have had it worse VIEW
Wieters, 30, is a four-time All-Star who has played his entire major league career with the Baltimore Orioles. He has a .256 career batting average with 117 homers and 437 RBIs over eight seasons.
Last year, Wieters hit .244 with 17 homers and 66 RBIs in 124 games.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.