WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harper and the Washington Nationals have reached a $21,625,000 deal for the 2018 season, a contact that covers the slugging outfielder through his last year before he can become a free agent.
While no long-term agreement is in place, the deal Saturday shows the sides are talking beyond the time the Nationals are assured of having the 24-year-old Harper in their lineup.
The four-time All-Star was the unanimous NL MVP in 2015. Harper would’ve been eligible for salary arbitration next year.
Harper is making $13.63 million this season. He is hitting .372 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs in 31 games for the team with the best record in the National League.
In addition to his base salary, Harper can make $1 million for winning the 2018 NL MVP, $500,000 for finishing second in the voting, $250,000 for third, $150,000 for fourth and $100,000 for fifth. He also would get $100,000 each for being an All-Star or winning a Gold Glove or Silver Slugger award.
AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.
