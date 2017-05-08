NEW YORK (AP) — CBS is making another change to its cast for the “NFL Today” show on Sundays, replacing Bart Scott with Nate Burleson.
Burleson is the second newcomer to the program, with Phil Simms moving from the broadcast booth to the studio. That switch was announced last month.
Burleson played 11 NFL seasons as a wide receiver for the Vikings, Seahawks and Lions. He is the only player in NFL history to have three punt returns of 90 or more yards.
He is co-host of “Good Morning Football” on NFL Network, and will remain in that role in addition to his work at CBS. CBS announced his new role Monday.
Burleson joins host James Brown, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason and Simms on “NFL Today.”
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
