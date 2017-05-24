The trout plant blitz continues in statewide lakes with a good number locally receiving thousands of fish to boost opportunities heading into the three-day holiday weekend.

The top plant of the week occurred in Lewis County at Mineral Lake, which boasts not on the greatest lake-side views of Mount Rainier, but is a top-notch fishery. It received 4,224 rainbow trout on May 16, and another 5,376 on May 15. This lake is also known to hold some rather large-carryover trout.

In King County – Deep was planted with 4,700 on May 15; Fish, 1,700 on May 16.

In Pierce County – Rapjohn, 1,900 on May 16; and Tanwax, 1,700 on May 15.

In Grays Harbor County – Aberdeen, 205 on May 17.

In Mason County – Island, 106 on May 12; Maggie, 300 on May 12; and Trails End, 102 on May 12.

In Jefferson County – Horseshoe, 650 on May 16.

In Thurston County – Columbus Park Pond, 1,010 on May 12.

In Lewis County – Fort Borst Pond, 2,000 on May 16.

In Pacific County – Black, 1,500 on May 16; Snag, 500 on May 16; and Western, 500 on May 17.

In Kitsap County – Mission, 989 on May 15.

Here is a list of lakes planted on or before May 11:

In King County – Green in North Seattle was planted with 2,525 on May 9; Haller, 1,400 on May 8; Beaver, 504 on May 9; Bitter, 1,500 on May 8; Echo 99, 1,200 on May 8; and Sawyer, 350 on May 8.

In Snohomish County – Gissburg Pond North, 500 on May 8; Gissburg South, 1,680 on May 8; Blackmans, 2,001 on May 1; and Silver, 350 on May 9.

In Pierce County – American, 1,200 on May 9; and Crescent, 1,600 on May 8.

In Thurston County – Black, 4,080 on May 9; Clear, 6,000 on May 10; Pattison, 2,160 on May 8; and Summit, 5,014 on May 8.

In Jefferson County – Sandy Shore, 805 on May 9. In Skagit County – Clear, 350 on May 10; and Campbell, 620 on May 10.

In Kitsap County – Buck, 490 on May 10; Horseshoe, 600 on May 9; Panther, 1,420 on May 9; and Wildcat, 1,600 on May 11. In Mason County – Aldrich, 150 on May 8; Benson, 1,065 on May 10; Clara, 255 on May 8; Howell, 110 on May 8; Wooten, 1,555 on May 10; Phillips, 1,000 on May 11; Robbins, 250 on May 8; Spencer, 2,650 on May 10; and Tiger, 1,090 on May 11.