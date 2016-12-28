There’s some great holiday fishing choices for those seeking out trout in west side lakes and ponds.

Locally, Lake Goodwin in Snohomish County was planted with 5,000 trout on Dec. 21.

In Cowlitz County, Battle Ground Lake was planted with 4,000 trout on Dec. 5; Horseshoe Lake was planted with 60 adult winter steelhead on Dec. 13 and 20; and Kress Lake was planted with 42 adult steelhead between Dec. 7 and 21.

In Clark County, head to Klineline Pond, which was planted with 2,000 trout on Dec. 21, and 2,500 on Dec. 5; and Lacamas Lake was planted with 9,840 trout on Dec. 12.