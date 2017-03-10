Here are some facts by state Fish and Wildlife biologist, Joe Hymer, on the Columbia River spring chinook fishery:

The first hatchery spring chinook of the season returned to a Washington facility during the week of Feb. 23 at Merwin Dam on the Lewis River no less. That means only 1,349 fish more to go to meet the spawning escapement goal.

The first fish that crossed Bonneville Dam in mid-February finally has a mate. The second adult spring chinook was counted there (Wednesday, March 8)!

Washington sampled our second spring chinook from the Lower Columbia mainstem sport fishery, also (Wednesday, March 8)!

During March 1-5, anglers on the Lower Columbia made 1,351 trips and caught 12 adult chinook and six winter steelhead. Making fishing tough on the Columbia are pretty high water levels, swift moving water, muddy conditions and a lot of debris coming downstream.

The Lower Columbia River spring chinook season is open through April 6 for boat and bank fishing from mouth at Buoy 10 upstream to Beacon Rock, and bank fishing only from Beacon Rock to Bonneville Dam. Daily limit is two salmon, but only one may be a hatchery-marked chinook.