Cooler and wetter conditions have allowed state Fish and Wildlife to lift fire restrictions on eastern Washington lands managed by the department.

This comes in line after the state Department of Natural Resources earlier this week announced restrictions on DNR lands.

While restrictions have been lifted campers, anglers, hunters and those heading out into the woods should still use caution.

Fire restrictions are still in place through Oct. 15 that include a campfire ban on all state Fish and Wildlife wildlife areas in Benton, Franklin, Yakima, and Kittitas counties, and in the Columbia Basin Wildlife Area in Grant and Adams counties through Oct. 31.

For maps and more information, go to http://wdfw.wa.gov/lands/wildlife_areas/ or http://www.dnr.wa.gov/.