The newly released documents show OVG plans to seek up to $196 million in loans from Goldman Sachs, providing a letter from the investment bank claiming the company could be eligible for $150 million to $200 million in funding without acquiring NBA or NHL teams.

Additional details of the $564 million financial plan prepared by the Oak View Group for remodeling Key­Arena were released Monday night by the City of Seattle, one day after a rival bidder withdrew its offer.

Previously, the city had redacted the financial details citing confidentiality concerns. But Sunday, the Seattle Partners group pulled its proposal and accused the city of withholding critical financial details of the OVG offer from public view.

If teams are acquired, Goldman Sachs states in the letter to OVG that “the amount of indebtedness under the Securities and/or the Credit Facility may be higher than indicated above, by an amount to be determined by Goldman Sachs in consultation with you at such time.’’

OVG states in its proposal it could be for another $100 million to $150 million.

OVG says it will put $277.2 million of its own equity into the pot and that the remainder of the $564 million renovation price tag would come from $50 million in historical landmark tax credits and $40 million in reinvested city taxes.

Previously, the company’s CEO, Tim Leiweke, and projects director Lance Lopes had said that Madison Square Garden Company was backstopping up to $1 billion in project funding. MSG is a partner with music manager Irving Azoff in a company that is a 50 percent shareholder in OVG along with Leiweke.

If the full $50 million amount of federal tax credits aren’t obtained, the MSG funding would cover it. Same with the $40 million in diverted city tax revenues, which the proposal assumes OVG can obtain.

Currently, OVG has applied for up to $70 million in such federal tax credits.

MSG president and CEO David O’Connor states in a letter to Mayor Ed Murray that MSG has “significant liquidity and financial resources’’ and “is confident it could provide financial support for the project.’’