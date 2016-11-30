IRVING, Texas (AP) — After meeting through most of the previous night, negotiators for baseball owners and players tried to reach an agreement Wednesday before their labor contract expires.

The sides are meeting at a hotel outside Dallas where the players’ association held its annual executive board meeting. The luxury tax is among the final issues in talks that have included topics such as compensation following the loss of free agents and management’s desire for an international draft.

“I think a deal will get done. I know that we all want it to be agreed upon tonight,” Oakland catcher Stephen Vogt said.

Tony Clark, the first former player to serve as executive director of the union, and others were set up in a meeting room within earshot of a children’s choir practicing Christmas carols. A man dressed as Santa Claus waited nearby.

While there are no games to be lost at this point, without a deal or an extension of the current collective bargaining agreement, baseball faced the prospect of a hold on transactions and other offseason business only hours after the Mets finalized their $110 million, four-year contract for Yoenis Cespedes and held a news conference with the outfielder in New York on Wednesday.

“Obviously, our hope is that it’s a peaceful resolution,” Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer said earlier Wednesday on a conference call to discuss next week’s scheduled winter meetings and the World Series champions’ signing of outfielder Jon Jay to an $8 million, one-year deal.

Free agent pitcher Jeremy Guthrie, who was in North Texas for the union meeting, said he remained optimistic.

“Every negotiation I’ve been a part of now, which is three, there’s things that every side is looking to get, there’s things that each side is looking to improve the game as a whole that they believe will help both sides, and so you whittle through it all,” Guthrie said. “I think in the last 48 hours there’s been a very good job of getting to what the most important core issues are.”

While Guthrie wasn’t in on any of the negotiating sessions Wednesday and didn’t get into specifics, he said representatives for the players were in smaller groups “to really focus on what it is that needs to get done so that they can have hopefully something established by midnight.”

Baseball had eight work stoppages from 1972-95, the last a 7 1/2-month strike in 1994-95 that led to the first cancellation of the World Series in 90 years.

___

AP Baseball Writers Ronald Blum in New York and Janie McCauley in Oakland, California, contributed to this report.