The Lower Columbia River sturgeon fishery has fallen under hard times, and for the past decade it’s been faced with stringent seasons to protect declining fish populations.

In response the sturgeon catch-and-keep sport fishery has been closed during 2014, 2015 and 2016 below Bonneville as well as the Lower Willamette River below Willamette Falls in Oregon. Both Washington and Oregon does allow catch-and-release sturgeon fishing in the Lower Columbia.

State Fish and Wildlife data indicates catch-and-keep guidelines for white sturgeon decreased steadily from 54,000 fish in 1997 to 8,100 fish in 2013. During that same time frame, sturgeon angler trips saw a decrease from more than 200,000 trips per year to just over 33,000 trips in 2013.

This past season, creel checks found anglers made 4,300 trips for sturgeon in Lower Columbia River below Bonneville Dam, and released 23,800 legal-sized fish.

At the latest Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting, a study showed the white sturgeon population has seen an increase in the past year from approximately 144,000 to 156,000 or 224,000 depending on what sampling method was used to develop the estimate.

“Research is showing an increase in the sturgeon population size, and there has been some discussion about how much that actually was,” said Joe Hymer, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist. “They (fisheries officials) are using a couple of different methods to estimate the populations.”

The concern is two-fold to what has lead to the demise of white sturgeon in the Lower Columbia, but some point the finger to sea lions that are known to gorge on the prehistoric fish. Another states there are a lot of juvenile sturgeon just below the legal-size limit.

Research also disclosed quite a few fish in the estuary are entering into the oversize “spawner” population, but fish are known to migrate to places outside of the Columbia, which makes it difficult to know exactly how many will produce offspring in the Columbia itself.

Some from the charter-boat industry in ports like Ilwaco near the Lower Columbia River mouth are also pushing for a brief seasonal sturgeon catch-and-keep fishery based on the improved catches they saw in the estuary this past summer.

Another meeting by state fisheries officials was held recently to discuss additional guidelines for fisheries below Bonneville Dam.

There also has been a call by fish managers to develop a long-term plan for sturgeon.

Elsewhere, white sturgeon population abundance status between Bonneville and McNary dams is estimated every three years to monitor the effects of hydro-system operations and fishery management strategies.

In a document that came out earlier this month by fishery managers show the most recent assessments estimated the abundance of legal-size sturgeon to be 5,177 fish in John Day Pool (2016), 1,840 in The Dalles Pool (2014), and 5,890 in Bonneville Pool (2015).

The most recent survey taken last year was conducted in John Day Pool. The study showed John Day reservoir indicated a decline in the total, as well as the legal sized sturgeon abundance. While the over-legal size category remains very strong, modeling indicates future declines in the legal sized category in the next few years and eventual declines in the over-legal sized group.

Sturgeon fisheries since 1994 have strict catch guidelines set to ensure populations remain stable, and can be related to the reason why legal-size sturgeon have increased from the early 2000s through 2011. This also allowed to a bump in sport catch guidelines.

John Day Pool has seen the best increase since 2013, but a reduced population in Bonneville and The Dalles pools caused a dip in the catch guidelines.

Last year, Bonneville Pool was open for sturgeon catch and keep from Jan. 1 through Feb. 7 with fishery managers expecting half the guideline of 325 sturgeon to be caught, but 157 had been caught by Feb. 8 and the fishery was closed.

Since 2011, the Bonneville Pool fishery has been open for catch-and-keep fishing in a split-season between winter and summer. The summer fishery was open for just one day (June 18) with an approximate winter and summer season catch of 349 sturgeon. Originally the summer fishery was supposed to be open two days (including July 1), but was later canceled.

Sturgeon catch-and-keep was allowed in The Dalles Pool through April 29, and in the John Day pool through May 29 with a preliminary catch of 96 and 520, respectively.

Fisheries officials met on Jan. 25 and due to a dip in the population they decided to reduce the catch guideline from 500 to 105 fish in the John Day Pool.

The Columbia from Bonneville Dam up to McNary Dam has been open since Jan. 1 for sturgeon catch-and-keep fishing, and will stay open until the catch guideline is achieved. Through Jan. 29, the Bonneville Pool number of sturgeon kept is 16 of the 325 fish guideline, which is 7 percent of the total guideline;

The Dalles Pool is 14 kept of 100 fish guideline, which 14 percent of the total guideline; and John Day Pool is seven kept of 105 fish guideline, which is 7 percent of the total guideline.

Another update on the status of the pool sport fisheries will be made later this month or by early March.

Additional discussions on the Lower Columbia sturgeon fishery could occur on Feb. 23 when Columbia River spring chinook fishery seasons are set or it could be delayed until March.